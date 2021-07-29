Cyber criminals are robbing users of their bank savings on pretext of upgrading their SIM to 4G

Are you still using a 3G SIM but plan to upgrade it to 4G soon? You need to be careful of fake telecallers. Cyber criminals are now stealing the bank account details of users on the pretext of upgrading their SIM to 4G. The users are being asked to submit their 20-digit SIM card number and Aadhar card details to save their number from getting discontinued. Some users without verifying the source of the caller, share all their data and lose their bank savings.

A cyber expert Sunny Nehra has warned users about the SIM swap cases. Nehra said that the scammers use a few common techniques to dupe users. They call their potential targets and inform them that a SIM deactivation request was sent for their number. If they have not requested the same, they can share a few details to save their SIM from getting deactivated. Another common technique is when they ask users to upgrade their 3G SIM to 4G, in order to continue using the services. The users are told that if they do not submit their SIM card number along with the Aadhar card details, their number will not be upgraded to 4G. Using the details, they gain complete access to the bank account of the user.

"The scammers have software which has several APIs implemented in them to check what all banks the phone number has been registered to. The scammer will log into the victim's banking account using OTP he gets on the SIM he has and will thus cause financial losses to the victim," Nehra wrote. So if your SIM is inactive for more than the usual time, you should contact your SIM provider. Chances are that somebody has gained access to your SIM card number.

Nehra told India Today Tech that the scammers these days maintain lists of banking apps and the type of services they provide. They even have a list of unseen glitches in the apps, which can be exploited. They can even the change KYC details of your bank accounts. He further explained that it is easier to hack bank accounts when the mobile number is registered to the bank account. Because even when the user requests an OTP to make online payments, it will be sent to the registered mobile number.

If you want to upgrade your SIM to 4G, you should go to the nearest Vodafone, Jio or Airtel service centre instead of sharing details online. Always remember that nobody can upgrade your SIM online, when you go to an authorised SIM provider, they provide you with a new 4G SIM, which is taken out of a sealed packet. Do not accept the SIM if the seal is already broken.