Cyber pandemic: Log4j risk is leading to over 100 hacks per minute, 41% corporate networks in India attacked

The new Log4j vulnerability is keeping cybersecurity experts on their toes the world over. The dramatic security risk discovered on December 9 affects almost every known Internet service or application, including Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft, Minecraft and more. Being deemed as the biggest security risk this year, the Log4j vulnerability has kickstarted a race between hackers and those in charge of cybersecurity. The former group is rushing to exploit the vulnerability, while the latter races to prevent it from happening.

We covered everything about the Log4j security loophole in an earlier article which you can read here. In a gist, know that Log4j is a logging package developed by the Apache Software Foundation and used in almost all internet and intranet services. A newfound security risk with it allows hackers to conduct remote code execution (RCE) attacks on a target system. What's more concerning is that these attacks are very easy to carry out for anyone aware of its working.

A new report by Checkpoint Research (CPR) now records a spike in attacks targeted at this vulnerability. The report mentions that CPR is observing over 100 hacks per minute related to LogJ4. With this, more than 40 per cent of corporate networks in India have already had an attempted exploit. Around the world, about 2 lakh targeted attempts were made within twenty-four hours of the initial outbreak.

In the first 72 hours after the initial outbreak of the vulnerability, CPR documented over 846,000 attacks targeting the Log4j loophole. As per the report, 46 per cent of these attempts were made by known malicious groups, which means that the Log 4j vulnerability is the hot target in the world of hackers at the moment.

Further raising concerns, CPR mentions in its report that over 60 new variations of the original exploit were recorded within 24 hours of the vulnerability being outed. Lotem Finkelstein, Head of Threat Intelligence at Check Point Software calls it "one of the most serious vulnerabilities on the internet in recent years."

He further explains that "the number of combinations of how to exploit it [Log4j] gives the attacker many alternatives to bypass newly introduced protections." And since Log4j "is basically embedded in every Java based product or web service," it is "spreading like wildfire."

Stressing on the criticality of the issue, Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO, Tenable, says "The discovery of a critical flaw in the Apache Log4j software is nothing short of a Fukushima moment for the cybersecurity industry." "The world will be talking about this event for years to come," he adds.



Apache has already released an update for Log4j as Version 2.15.0, which patches the vulnerability. However, the sheer scale of use of the logging library makes it an almost impossible task for organisations to update each Log4j application. It thus remains to be seen how the cyber industry protects itself from the major security risk, before malicious groups are able to exploit it.

.