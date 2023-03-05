Cybersecurity company Kaspersky launches new products to ensure digital protection, details here

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky recently announced its new and reimagined product range which has been divided into three types and is available on a subscription basis. The plans available are, Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Plus and the Kaspersky Premium. The reinvented product line promises an enhanced user interface and experience across multiple platforms. The company, with its new product line, also introduced a variety of features that go beyond providing basic digital protection to consumers.

Talking about the new product line, Dipesh Kaura, General Manager for South Asia at Kaspersky, said, "We want our customers to see our offering for what it really is. It isn't just a PC antivirus solution, it's a comprehensive ecosystem of security services for any platform and device, serving any user need. We have revamped the entire structure of the product interface as well as the overall experience for our users to help them understand and appreciate the scope and level of protection we're offering across security, performance, privacy and identity. And this is just the beginning: we plan to integrate more of our products and third-party products and services in order to expand the value we're giving our clients."

According to Kaspersky, the updated range of plans is 'platform agnostic and provides protection for different types of devices on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android'. Also, the plans are 'designed to reflect the level of functionality available to users across the entire ecosystem of the company's consumer services'.

Kaspersky Standard features

People who opt for Kaspersky Standard will be having the security functionality that includes real-time protection against the latest digital threats along with features like Safe Browsing & Anti-Phishing to provide protection from dangerous websites, downloads and extensions. The Standard plan also offers users a Pre-Kaspersky virus removal tool that can find and remove viruses that may have found their way into users' PCs before they installed Kaspersky. The plan also includes a Firewall and Network Monitor which shows the apps that are connected to the internet.

A set of performance tools including Quick Startup, PC Speed-up and Disk Space Cleanup tools are also included in the subscription. For gamers, the game mode will be switched on automatically the moment they start gaming. Similarly, if you are streaming movies on your PC or are working, the Do Not Disturb mode will be switched on so that you get an uninterrupted experience.

Other features available in the plan are stalkerware detection as well as webcam and mic protection.

Kaspersky Plus features

Kaspersky Plus subscribers will get access to more prominent privacy capabilities. Along with the features available in the Standard Mode, users will also get access to unlimited VPN and a Premium Password Manager. The password manager will remember all of your different accounts' passwords and will keep a track of them for you.

A data leak checker will also be available for Kaspersky Plus users. This feature will monitor the internet and dark web and will warn users in case their data has been compromised in any form and will also provide recommendation to the steps that can be taken.

The plan also includes a Password Safety Status, which can enhance password protection by checking the safety status of passwords and their susceptibility to leaks. Yet another feature of the plan is the ability for users to see the devices that are connected to their home network. Hence, you will be able to keep tabs on the devices that are using your home WiFi and in case some additional devices are connected to the network, you can easily figure that out.

Kaspersky Premium features

Kaspersky terms this plan as the most 'feature-rich subscription plan'. The subscribers of the Premium Plan will get all the aforementioned features along with digital identity protection and premium technical support – with priority access to phone calls or chat services, remote expert installation help and personal PC health checks.

Kaspersky Premium users will also get access to an Identity Protection Wallet, which will store copies of your sensitive data in an encrypted format to prevent identity theft. Additionally, Kaspersky Premium users will also get a free one-year subscription of Kaspersky Safe Kids as a bonus.