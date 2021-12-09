Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TVs launched in India, price starts at Rs 34,999

The Homegrown Indian Appliance brand Daiwa has announced the launch of its new range of 4K UHD televisions in the Indian market today. The company has introduced Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS and Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D55U1WOS.

The smart TVs run on LG's webOS TV software and will be directly competing against Xiaomi's Mi TV and Redmi TV line-up. The Daiwa UHD TVs have a starting price of Rs 34,999.

Daiwa said both TVs will be "made in India" at the Greater Noida manufacturing facility of Videotex. The brand also said that it would offer a 1-year warranty and an additional 1-year on-panel warranty to potential buyers. Both D43U1WOS and D55U1WOS models are available for buying at leading retail stores.

The 4K UHD Smart TVs are powered by an ARM CA55 1.1 GHz quad-core processor with a RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8 GB. The TVs support a content store with infotainment apps; that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Spotify, and many more.

The TVs have a 96% screen to body ratio and come with slim bezels. They offer 20W of sound output along with support for Dolby Audio. In addition to 4K, the TVs also support HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). The TVs have a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TVs also support ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), for connecting a gaming console to the TV like a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

The 4K UHD Smart TVs come with 20W Surround Sound Box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology. The Smart TVs support 4K visuals with 1.07 billion colours, and the Cinema Mode is calibrated to D6500 Colour Temperature for users to experience a cinema-like viewing experience. Enhancing the visual experience is the deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit+ Technology that up-scales the low-resolution images to 4K to offer sharp and vivid

visuals.

The Magic Remote which comes with the new Daiwa TVs is the same that comes bundled with LG's smart TVs. It supports Air Mouse technology and has a scroll wheel in the middle, along with a dedicated voice assistant button.

The TVs have Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Miracast, and 2 Way Bluetooth 5.0 for high-speed connectivity. The 43-inch D43U1WOS TV has been launched in India at a price of Rs 34,999. The 55-inch D55U1WOS TV will set buyers back by Rs 49,999.