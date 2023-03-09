Data of 6 lakh HDFC Bank customers leaked on dark web? Here is what the bank says

Cyber fraud cases in India have been on the rise these days and we have heard ample stories of people being duped of money over the internet or SMS. Multiple reports had claimed recently that data of 6 lakh HDFC customers had been leaked on the dark web. As per a report by Privacy Affairs, personal information of 6 lakh people had been allegedly posted by hackers on a 'popular cybercriminal forum'.

The report further states that the leaked data included names, email addresses, physical addresses and other sensitive financial data. Also, hackers had allegedly created face Twitter accounts impersonating the bank and had responded to user's complaints using the same. The bank responded to the report and denied claims of a data breach.

HDFC Bank responds to data leak claims

HDFC Bank responded to reports of data leak on Twitter and denied the claims. The tweet from their official Twitter handle reads, "Hi, we wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner. We remain confident of our systems. However we treat the matter of our customers data security with utmost seriousness and we continue to monitor bank systems and our ecosystems to ensure highest standards of data security and safety."

HDFC Bank scam

Several users have complained about receiving a phishing scam in name of HDFC bank. The bank has also responded to these complaints on Twitter and has asked users not to respond to unknown numbers asking for PAN Card / KYC update or any other banking information.

"Remember, bank will never ask for PAN details, OTP, UPI VPA / MPIN, Customer ID & Password, Card No, ATM PIN & CVV. Please do not share your confidential details with anyone," HDFC Bank's service manager wrote while responding to a user on Twitter.

Stay safe from phishing scams

Anyone with a phone and a working sim card can receive a phishing call or SMS. In most cases, scammers send fake messages impersonating banks and ask people for their personal information such as account details, OTPs, and identification numbers. You must beware of such calls and messages and must not respond to them. It is advised to block such numbers immediately so that they can't contact you again. Another step that you can take to ensure your safety is to keep trong passwords for your UPI, internet banking and even mobile phone. You can also change your passwords at regular intervals. You can also add an extra layer of security to all your transactions and enable two-factor authentication for online banking.