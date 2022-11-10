Days ago Meta declared profit of over Rs 36,000 crore, so why is Mark Zuckerberg firing 11,000 employees?

Meta recently announced its third-quarter earnings and revealed a quarterly income of $4.4 billion. To ensure you read it right, let's repeat: this is the income aka profit of the company and not its revenue which was over $27 billion. And while this profit is around 52 per cent lower than what the company reported a year ago, this is still a lot of money. Earning $4.4 billion (a little over Rs 36,000 crore) in profit in just three months is the kind of income that only a handful of companies in the world are capable of. Yet, just days after its Q1 results, Meta -- a company that runs Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram -- has decided to fire 11000 employees. This is around 13 per cent of its total workforce. Why?

There are reasons for sure. Yet, this is an interesting question given how Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has framed the layoffs. He has called the layoffs "some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history". So, what has led Zuckerberg and Meta to take the "difficult decisions?"

The economic outlook for Meta

Meta is one of the biggest tech companies, but it is no longer counted among the top 10 most valuable US companies. This is because its stock is in a free fall. This year the stock of the company is down 70 per cent, which means the company has lost billions of dollars in its total market capitalization. At the same time, even though it remains profitable, its profit and revenue are coming down. As we mentioned earlier, the profit this quarter is down by around 50 per cent compared to the same duration last year. Revenue is not down that sharply but it is also no longer growing. For two consecutive quarters, Meta has reported falling revenue. In the latest quarter, the revenue was down to $27.7 billion, which is around 4 per cent less than what it managed in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, Zuckerberg has announced that the cost and expenses -- read spending on his pet project of Metaverse -- have increased by 19 per cent. Then there is the outlook. Meta is reporting a lukewarm financial projection for the next quarter. Expenses too are expected to go up, as Meta has said that its spending may rise by 16 per cent next year.

Over-hiring during Covid

Another reason that Meta seems to be giving for layoffs is overhiring during the Covid-19 pandemic. Although Meta CEO Zuckerberg chooses his words carefully and couched the whole thing in corporate-speak. In a note announcing layoffs, he said, "At the start of Covid, the world rapidly moved online and the surge of e-commerce led to outsized revenue growth... Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended. I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected."

Then he added, "I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that."

Currently, Meta has over 87,000 employees. Of these, the company is now firing 11,000, which is around 13 per cent of the total staff.

Shrinking money in tech space

There is a fear of recession in the US. The central bank here is increasing interest rates, which essentially means that the supply of easy money is getting squeezed. Startups don't have money. And as money vanishes, there is even an impact on the internet ad business, which is a key area for Meta. This too Zuckerberg highlighted in his note. As he says, "Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected... In this new environment, we need to become more capital efficient."

Another aspect here is the tough competition that the company is facing. Meta's Facebook and Instagram are reportedly losing daily active users due to well-established platforms like TikTok and BeReal.

Moreover, the company reportedly suffered a loss of $10 billion earlier this year when Apple implemented App Tracking Transparency on iOS. It was as if Meta's ad business was based on collecting private data and then using that to sell ads. As soon as Apple gave users better privacy tools and the ability to turn off pervasive tracking on their phone, Meta lost some of the business it was doing. It is important to note that Meta's 90 per cent of revenue comes from targeted ads.

Heavy spending in Metaverse

While revenue is down and business sluggish, Meta is spending a lot of money on Metaverse, a project that Zuckerberg believes is the future. Unfortunately for him and Meta, so far, users and companies haven't shared in this enthusiasm. But Zuckerberg continues to pump money into it.

Meta has lost around $9.4 billion this year that it invested in Reality Labs, the division managing and building Metaverse. The company, though, still has ambitious plans for this business and has chosen to invest in it even if it means firing some employees so that funds can be diverted. "We're leading in developing the technology to define the future of social connection and the next computing platform," Zuckerberg said in his note. "We've shifted more of our resources onto a smaller number of high-priority growth areas — like our AI discovery engine, our ads and business platforms, and our long-term vision for the metaverse."