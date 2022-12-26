Days ahead of India launch, Redmi Note 12 5G specifications revealed

Redmi is launching three new Note series phones in India next month. The company has officially announced the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series, including the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus on January 5. Days ahead of the official launch, the company itself revealed some of the key specifications of the vanilla Redmi Note 12 model.

The first thing that has been officially confirmed is its availability. The Redmi Note 12 will be available on Amazon while the top-end Pro models will be available on Flipkart, the official teasers have confirmed. Now the Amazon teaser has revealed some of the key specifications of the Redmi Note 12 model.

Amazon has created a dedicated page for the Redmi Note 12 that shows the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is the same as the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 12. The teaser page further reveals that the Redmi Note will feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system. Now, that's different from the Chinese model as it comes with dual cameras.

The landing page further reveals that the Redmi Note 12 5G will feature an AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole notch for selfies. The Chinese model includes an 8-megapixel front camera, and we do expect the Indian model to offer a similar set of specifications. In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 12 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging in the box. The landing page also reveals that the Note 12 will also feature a high refresh rate display with a Full HD+ resolution.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 12 Indian model will be more or less the same as the Chinese model with tweaks in the camera department. In China, the phone comes in four models -- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage, 8GB RAM +128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 12 5G starts at CNY 1199 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model in China, which roughly translates to around Rs 13500. The other three models include – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB priced at CNY 1299 (around Rs 14500), CNY 1499 (around Rs 17000), and CNY 1699 (around Rs 19300), respectively.

The India price of the Redmi Note 12 5G is not revealed yet but giving the model will be slightly premium compared to the Chinese model, it is safe to assume that the price in the market will be slightly on the higher side. Alongside the Redmi Note 12, the company is gearing up to launch Redmi Note 12 Pro and also the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. All three phones are launching on the same day.