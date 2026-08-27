Deepinder Goyal's Temple acquires London-based longevity medicine firm Longevous

Mohr will join as Temple's chief medical officer. He is a board-certified physician with nearly two decades of clinical experience. He moved from emergency medicine to evidence-based longevity medicine, and brings experience in preventive and precision medicine.

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Roy will become Temple's head of science. He is an Oxford-trained biomedical scientist and has worked at the intersection of longevity science and business. He co-founded Founders Health and UDA and was a research fellow at the Centre for the Advancement of Sustainable Medical Innovation at the University of Oxford.

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How The Deal Came Together

Goyal said he first met Mohr and Roy at a dinner in London a few months ago. The conversation began after they noticed the Temple device on his temple and asked about it.

The two later tried Temple themselves, wearing the device for two months to track their activities. They then worked with Temple's science team to test its technology and data.

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"They challenged our assumptions and poked holes in our vision," Goyal said. He added that they became involved in Temple's validation work and reviewed its first scientific manuscripts before submission.

Temple is Goyal’s health-tech startup, which is developing an experimental wearable focused on brain and neurological health. It is designed to experimentally monitor cerebral blood flow, or blood circulation in the brain, in real time, with a focus on brain and cognitive health.

Longevous will continue operating as part of Temple, with Mohr and Roy continuing to personally look after its clients, Goyal said. He said Mohr's role will be to bring clinical expertise to Temple's experiments and claims, while Roy will lead its science efforts.

