Delhi air pollution gets worse, here are best air purifiers you can get under Rs 10,000

People living in Delhi NCR are gasping to breathe fresh air as the air quality index (AQI) has gone up drastically and is expected to further rise. With this, consumers should be looking for a decent air purifier that can help them breathe fresh air at home. There are a lot of options from brands like Xiaomi, Phillips, and many more. If you are looking to buy a new air purifier at an affordable price tag, you are in the right place.

Before getting into that, here are a few things to keep in mind before purchasing an air purifier:

-Check the filter first. It is suggested to opt for an air purifier with a HEPA filter, which comes with four-layer filtration and cleans the air.

-Check the size of the room before purchasing an air purifier.

-Opt for an air purifier that displays real-time air quality. It will give users a better idea of the air quality in their surroundings.

-Ensure to check the maintenance cost. Before buying an air purifier, users should have a clear idea about the maintenance cost of the machine.

-Easy filter replacement. Users should simply opt for air purifiers that come with an easy filter replacement process.

-Check for power consumption. Just like any other appliance, do check for how much energy the air purifier consumes.

-Warranty and after-sales service are two most important factors that buyers should consider before buying an electronic appliance.

Now, a look at some affordable air purifiers you can opt for to get rid of high AQI at home.