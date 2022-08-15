Delhi, Bengaluru airports launch beta version of 'DigiYatra' app for face recognition

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (BIAL) have introduced facial recognition systems for domestic passengers. A beta version of Digi Yatra at the two airports will process passengers' entry based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints. The three checkpoints will be entry to the airports, security check and boarding gate.

In Delhi, it was rolled out for home passengers at Delhi airport’s T3, where AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara operate. According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the beta version of Digi Yatra biometric boarding system was tested on passengers travelling domestic sector on Vistara & Air Asia flights.

As the Delhi Airport authorities mentioned, the beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for Andriod platform). The same app will be available in App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks.

"It's a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience based on Facial Recognition technology. It aims to provide paperless &seamless travel experience to the passengers," said DIAL.

Regarding facial recognition, BIAL said, "As the passenger journeys through the airport, their travel documents are no longer required as they will be authenticated and verified at every touchpoint by state-of-the-art biometric technology. This process offers the highest degree of safety and security while ensuring stringent standards of privacy. The biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers to assist the boarding process and not for recognition."

Participation in the Digi Yatra scheme is voluntary for passengers and those opting for it will have to download the app and register themselves. For registration, the passenger will have to link Aadhar details, take a selfie and add COVID-19 vaccination information and guidelines notified.

(With inputs from ANI)