Delhi man applies for a work-from-home job online, loses Rs 9 lakh in the new cyber fraud

In a recent case of cybercrime, a man from Delhi lost more than Rs 9 lakh to scammers after clicking on a link. The victim reportedly applied for a work-from-home job opportunity online to earn some extra money. However, he ended up losing money after clicking on a link.

According to the report published by ANI, Harin Bansal, a resident of Pitampura Delhi was surfing on social media when he came across a post about 'earning huge money daily working from home'. To find out more about it, he clicked on the post which redirected him to a WhatsApp number of a person. The unknown person then asked him to register on a website through a link given to him to proceed with the registration.

"The website then, as a part of a work-for-home job, asked him to complete the tasks given to him. The website told the complainant to deposit a sum and withdraw it, for which he will be given a commission along with the original amount," police revealed.

The report further revealed that when the victim initially tried to withdraw some money, he was instantly given money with the commission. This way the scammers further gained his trust. However, after the victim deposited around Rs 9,32,000 he was unable to withdraw his money back.

After realising that he had been duped, he registered a complaint and the Delhi Police started the investigation. According to police, the arrest of two people, Ankit (30) and Sudhir Kumar (45) has been done and the matter is under investigation.

Notably, this is not the first time that scammers were able to dupe someone on the pretext of a job or part-time opportunity. In the past too, many cases have come to light about people losing money after clicking on a job opportunity advertisement they saw on social media. The cases were specially raised during the Covid pandemic and its aftermath. People are trying to find more ways to earn and amid looking for financial benefits they are getting tricked by online fraudsters.

The way these scammers trick people is also common. They contact people through social media and then connect over WhatsApp or Telegram. Later, the targeted person is asked to register for commission work. As soon as the victim gains the trust and deposits a hefty amount, the scammers then take all the money and block the victim.

To avoid such fraud, never trust messages or advertisements which promise financial gains. If you feel it is not fraud, or want to know more about it, verify and cross-check. Mostly, the scammers will ask you to create an account on some fishy sites and through this, they get all the details of your banking etc. So do not fall for any stranger who offers a way to earn money.