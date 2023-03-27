Delhi techie lands job after facing hundreds of rejections, applied to more than 150 companies in 8 months

A Delhi-based software engineer recently landed a job at a tech firm after an eight-month-long job search, during which he applied to more than 150 companies. The tech industry has been going through a rough time lately as more and more companies are announcing large scale layoffs in order to cut costs. While some companies have admitted to overhiring during the pandemic, others are finding it hard to survive amidst the cut-throat competitive environment.

Delhi-based software engineer's job hunt story

Taking to LinkedIn, the Delhi-based engineer revealed how, despite having experience as a software developer, he found it challenging to secure a new job and faced hundreds of rejections before finally landing a role. He received responses from only around 10 out of the 150 companies he applied to, and he was scheduled for interviews with just six of them.

"It's been a tough time for the tech industry cause of the layoffs. I faced hundreds of rejections during this time for various reasons. I had been on a job search since July 2022. I was surprised that getting a job despite being experienced was difficult compared to when I was a fresh graduate. Applied to 150+ companies, got response from ~10 of them and interviews scheduled at 6 companies," his LinkedIn post reads.

The man then goes on to add that he came close to clearing all rounds of an interview with Amazon Scotland. However, the hiring in the organization that he was applying for came to a halt. The software developer also applied to Google India but was rejected in one of the DSA rounds.

Offering some advice for the fresh graduates looking for a job, he wrote, "If you're also on a job search and especially if you're a fresh graduate looking to start your career then don't get discouraged. The only intention to write this post is to acknowledge that things are not working as they were in the past and it'd take extra efforts to grab a job and you've to constantly work on your skills and make meaningful connections. Just do your work, give your best and leave the rest to God."

Layoffs in the tech world

Thousands of techies have lost their jobs in the last couple of months and the tech job market is quite unstable. Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Twitter, Google, Wipro, Infosys, and Salesforce, among others, have laid off thousands of employees and their stories are all over social media.