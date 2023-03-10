Delhi woman gets duped for around Rs 60,000 while booking appointment for doctor online

Digital world has truly revolutionised our lives. From shopping to travel, everything can be planned and bought online. One can even refer to a doctor or book an appointment online to avoid waiting in line for hours in illness. However, the dependency and the convenience of the internet has also made us more vulnerable to cyber hawks who are ready to fool innocents. Just like Tabasassum Qureshi who used the internet to book an appointment with a doctor, but ended up losing more than Rs 60,000 to cyber fraudsters.

Tabasassum Qureshi, who is a Delhi-based television producer, was duped for around Rs 61,900 by an online fraudster on the pretext of getting a doctor's appointment. News agency ANI reports that on December 29, 2022, Tabassum Qureshi, who lives in Daryaganj in Central Delhi wanted to book an appointment with a doctor online. She even got the number of the doctor's clinic on Google and dialled a call to book an appointment but was unable to connect to the call.

However, after a few minutes, she received a call from an unknown number who introduced himself as one of the staff members and assured her to help her get the appointment. "Tabassum in her complaint said that she got the number of Dr Sumit Jain's private clinic on the internet. At first, the call was not connected but later she received a call from an unknown number, and the suspect said that he will book the appointment," said Delhi Police.

Without giving a doubt, Tabassum fell in words of the caller thinking he might have called back after seeing her call. "After introducing himself as a staff of the clinic, the suspect asked the woman to pay ? 5 as a donation to the orphanage kids through a payment link. The woman tried to make the payment but at first, it was unsuccessful, so she used her sister-in-law's mobile to do the same," the police further added. But, the transactions were unsuccessful, even from her sister-in-law's account.

However, later, Qureshi received a bank SMS notifying her about an unauthorised transaction as Rs 51,900 got debited from her account. After a few minutes, she received another transaction debit message of Rs 10,000 from her mother's account.

"Although the transaction was unsuccessful through her sister-in-law's mobile as well, later after 5-10 minutes, she received a message that ? 51,900 was deducted from her account. Also, after a few minutes, Tabassum received a message reading that ? 10,000 more had been deducted from her mother Sardar Qureshi's account", said police.

After receiving multiple unauthorised transaction SMS, Qureshi realised she had been scammed by a fraudster and later a case was registered.

While the investigation is going on it is again important to highlight on how scammers were able to trick Qureshi even though she didn't click on any fraudulent link on SMS or shared any OTP. Well, this is likely a case of phishing fraud or social engineering fraud.

When Qureshi dialled the number available on the internet, the scammer received her number online and he called her back. The caller introduced himself as the staff member of a clinic and convinced the victim to donate money to an orphanage through a payment link. However, the payment link was a phishing link and when Qureshi entered all the details to make payment, the transaction failed but the fraudsters received all the details about her banking information. These details were later used by the fraudster to steal money directly from her bank account.

Notably, in such phishing frauds, scammers use tactics to build trust with the victim, creating a sense of urgency, or exploiting their emotions. In phishing scams, scammers use fraudulent links or emails to trick people into providing their personal information or banking details. Once the fraudster has access to this information, they can use it to conduct fraudulent transactions or steal the victim's identity.

While phishing scams are not new, yet people fall for them. It is always advisable to look for legit websites online and never fall for unknown numbers. Double check a person's identity, and never fall for someone who asks you to make payment online by clicking on a link.

Online space makes you work easy, but with that you have to be more cautious from criminals who are on the other side of your screen. And if you ever fall for cyber fraud, report to cyber cell- Cyber fraud incidents rising in India: how to file a complaint online on cyber crime portal.