Dell Alienware X15 R2, Alienware X17 R2 gaming laptops launched in India, price starts at Rs 2.5 lakh

Dell has announced its Alienware X15 and X17 R2 laptops in India. The latest offerings from the gaming vertical of Dell come with bigger displays and hence, higher portability as per the company. Other than this, the highlights for the Dell Alienware laptops would be a 12th Gen Intel Core i7H or i19HK processors as well as support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti.

Since the X15 and X17 R2 laptops come under Dell's gaming lineup, we shall also see an advanced Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology on them, as per Dell. Other features specifically for gaming include customizable AlienFX stadium lighting, as well as amped-up speeds with DDR5 memory.

True to their series, the new Alienware X15 and X17 R2 come with a sleek design, complemented by very narrow bezels on all sides. Dell says that the design shows off a "more youthful essence and gentler edges" to the users, And we can see that, with the ultra-slim lid on the top, housing the display. The panel is connected to the keyboard through a hinge running across the centre of the laptop, while the edges remain unobscured outwards for a rather edgy look.

There are some changes to the earlier model, as seen on the Alienware X15 and X17 R2. Dell says that the dark core on the laptops replaces the previously light interior, reducing screen reflections on the keyboard and delivering distraction-free gaming. Moreover, a low halo keyboard illuminates only the letters on the keys so users can focus on the game, yet another gaming feature that should help gamers playing in the dark.

As per Dell, the new Alienware X15 and X17 R2 have been made from magnesium and stamped aluminum with CNC for "rigidity, thinness, and lightness." Here is a look at everything else that the new Dell Alienware laptops will promise.

Dell Alienware X15 and X17 R2 pricing and availability

The newly launched Alienware devices are available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail, and multi-brand outlets at a starting price of Rs 2,49,990. Other than the X15, the Alienware X17 R2 will start retailing for Rs 2,99,990.

Both the laptop variants will be available in the Lunar Light colour.

Dell Alienware X15 R2 specifications

The smaller model of the two, i.e. the Alienware X15 R2 sports a 15-inch display ranging from an FHD resolution with 360Hz refresh rate to a QHD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate. Inside, the laptop houses Intel's 12th generation Core i7H or i9HK processors which, as mentioned, are paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

Memory on the Alienware X15 R2 includes up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage.

Dell Alienware X17 R2 specifications

The Alienware X17 R2 comes with some exclusive features among the two. These include an ultra-low profile Cherry MX keyboard design as well as an option for users to upgrade their DDR5 memory after purchase. Out-of-the-box, the X17 R2 comes with a 17-inch display carrying a Full-HD resolution with 360Hz refresh rat

Just like its sibling, the laptop is powered by Intel's 12th Generation CPU paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU with 16GB of VRAM. Memory onboard includes up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with up to 4TB of SSD storage.

Other features include a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins, AlienFX stadium lighting, as well as the company's first Alienware-branded 240W power adapter.