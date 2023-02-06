Dell plans to layoff 5 per cent of global workforce, more than 6000 employees to lose jobs

Dell is reportedly planning to cut 6,650 jobs, about 5 per cent of its global workforce. An internal memo from Dell's co-COO Jeff Clarke and obtained by Bloomberg reportedly states that the company's previous cost-cutting measures, such as a hiring freeze and travel restrictions, are "no longer enough." Clarke, in the memo, seemingly adds the company will emerge stronger, as it has successfully navigated economic downturns in the past. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dell laid off an undisclosed number of employees to "prepare for the uncertainties presented" by the pandemic.

The report does not specify which department will be most impacted by the latest round of layoffs. Citing a spokesperson, the report adds, "Department reorganisations, along with the job reductions, are viewed as an opportunity to drive efficiency."

Following the reductions, Dell will have about 39,000 fewer employees. Only about one-third of the company's employees are US-based, according to a March 2022 filing. India Today Tech has reached out to Dell for more clarity, and the story will be updated once we receive an update.

Dell, similar to other PC brands, is facing severe challenges amid uncertain economic conditions. According to market analyst Gartner, global PC shipments declined by 28.5 per cent year-over-year to approximately 65.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2022, PC shipments reached 286.2 million units, down 16.2 per cent from 2021.

According to Gartner, Dell and HP saw significant decreases in the last quarter due to anticipation of a global recession, inflation, and higher interest rates. Dell's shipments dropped by 37 per cent in the quarter, and it holds the third-largest PC market share globally at 16.7 per cent.

Earlier in November 2022, HP announced that the company would cut several jobs by the end of its 2025 fiscal year. The company is planning to lay off 6,000 employees, which translates to roughly 12 per cent of its global workforce.

Apart from Dell and HP, several other tech companies are laying off employees to cut expenses. A tech layoff tracker points out that January 2023 was the worst month for job losses in the tech sector compared to December and November combined. Approximately 106,950 employees got laid off last month and workers at Microsoft, Google, and Amazon were impacted the most.

In most cases of layoffs, tech companies have blamed macroeconomic conditions, though many companies also overhired across sectors during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple is the only company so far which has steered away from mass layoffs to cut expenses. Apple CEO Tim Cook also said that layoffs are a last resort, but one can never say never.