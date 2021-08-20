Delta surge in Covid cases is forcing Apple to postpone opening of office

Apple is in no mood to bring back its employees to the office at least till January 2022. The rise in Covid-19 cases across the globe has forced Apple to change its stance on making people work from office. Earlier in June, Apple CEO Tim Cook had asked its employees to return to the office for at least three days a week starting from September. However, the decision was not received well by the employees, and they had written a letter to the company asking them to reconsider it.

Cook had asked employees to return to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays but had also given them the option to work from home on the remaining days. For teams that cannot function outside the office, returning to office 5-days-a-week was made mandatory. However, the surge in Covid cases across the globe has forced Apple to delay returning to office at least till January 2022.

As per Bloomberg news, the company told the staff in a letter that it would confirm the office reopening plans at least a month before the employees were supposed to return. The HR head of Apple, Deirdre O'Brien also encouraged employees to get vaccinated but revealed that it has no plans to shut down the retail stores.

"I know there are feelings of frustration that the pandemic is not yet behind us. For many colleagues around the world this period has been a time of great tragedy, suffering and heartbreak. Please know that we are all here to support one another and stand with one another during such challenging times," the letter read.

Apart from Apple, big tech companies like Facebook, Amazon had also delayed returning to office in the US following a spike in the COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant.

"Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office. Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the delta variant, our teams in the U.S. will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022. We expect this to be the case for some countries outside the US, as well. We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's safety," Facebook told CNBC in a statement.

Facebook had earlier planned to reopen its offices for fully-vaccinated employees from October. Amazon had also announced last week that it would not reopen office till January 2022 at least.