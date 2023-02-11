Did Elon Musk call himself corrupt in his new tweet?

Elon Musk introduced the Blue subscription plans in more countries, including India. The blue subscription plan not only gives access to some special features but comes with a Blue tick. The verified badge or the blue tick was reserved for notable figures before Elon Musk took over the company. However, now the blue tick is being turned into a way to earn money. As a result of which, Musk plans to remove blue tick from all the legacy verified accounts because he thinks all those legacy accounts are "corrupt". Now there is a catch: Musk himself has a legacy account on Twitter.

Elon Musk got verified on Twitter years before he took over Twitter. He got the verification badge not only because he had an ocean of followers but because he was also a notable figure in the tech industry. He was known to the world. So clearly there wasn't any discrepancy there and he deserved the blue tick on Twitter. However, Musk now thinks that the people who were verified before he took over are all "corrupt".

Musk in a tweet said "Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt". Did Musk forget to check his account information before calling all those with legacy verified account "corrupt"? Because his Twitter profile mentions that he has a legacy verified account. However, that does not mean that corrupt people will be denied a blue tick even if they pay for it. Under Musk's regime, anyone who is willing to shell out 900 per month can get a blue tick on Twitter. Recently, the subscription plans for India were revealed.

The Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 900 per month for iPhone and Android users. On the web client, membership costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,800 per year. If the users opt for the yearly plan, they get to save a lot of money as the monthly cost comes down to only Rs 566, which is cheaper than its monthly plan.

In order to get the Twitter Blue subscription, Twitterusers need to ensure they are using the latest version of the application. To subscribe on iOS or Android, go to the profile menu > Twitter Blue > Subscribe. To subscribe on the web, go to Twitter.com and select More > Twitter Blue > Subscribe.



