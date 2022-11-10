'Difficult times ahead': Elon Musk ends work-from-home policy for Twitter employees

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has ended the company's permanent work-from-home policy for employees and has asked them to return to the office, in a departure from the earlier move where the staff were allowed to work remotely. Musk has also warned his employees of 'difficult times ahead'. “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote in a direct email to Twitter employees as per Bloomberg.

WATCH: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Portfolio Stock Shoot Up To Rs 35,000 Crore

According to the report, Twitter employees are now expected to be in the office 40 hours a week.

The move of ending work-from-home is among the series of decisions Musk has taken after taking over Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

Soon after acquiring the company, Musk fired then Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and policy head Vijaya Gadde. He has also announced a subscription model for blue tick verification. Twitter will now charge $8 per month for blue tick.