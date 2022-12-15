Digi Yatra does offer the smoothest passage through Delhi Airport. At least for now

Delhi Airport has been seeing chaotic scenes for the past week with heavier than usual footfall. The civil aviation ministry swung into action after the videos and posts from the Delhi airport went viral on Twitter. The airlines have now been instructed to deploy manpower to handle the rush at the security check-in and baggage drop counters to control the maddening crowd at check points.

It is this talk around overcrowding that made me jittery about my flight on December 14. So much so that I reached airport well in time, like three and half hours before the flight time just the way airlines are telling fliers. To my surprise, however, I managed to get through the check points within minutes. My secret sauce: the Digi Yatra app.

Now, this is not a love letter to the Digi Yatra app. The app has its issues, operational as well as conceptual. Operational, of course, is the fact that you must have a smartphone and must be familiar with how digital apps and services work. In other words, you can fill up online forms, sign up for stuff, jump through the digital hoops. Surely most people can do it all, but many also cannot. The conceptual problems are privacy issues, safety of data that you are putting in the Digi Yatra app -- as in it will store details of all your journeys and some people may not want that. Considering how private data at the moment is something like "free for all" in India, if you have apprehensions about the Digi Yatra app, they are well justified.

And, at the outset, I want to clarify that this piece is not about the "efficiency" of the app. Because we don't know that it yet. Few people are using the app at the moment, so its efficiency part can be checked only when more people have the app on their phone.

Having said that, this piece is not about wonders or horrors of Digi Yatra app. It's just my experience with the app on December 14, at a time when waiting period in front of Delhi Airport checkpoints is running into hours.

Setting up Digi Yatra and using it

Given this talk of the airport rush, a night before my travel, I decided to setup the Digi Yatra for my travel.

I downloaded the Digi Yatra app on my phone. The download and install process was smooth. But setting up the app wasn't. The pp has a buggy user interface, and it is slow as in super slow. I was using the app on iPhone 13, so I am fairly confident that the issues were not because of the phone. I had to force close the app twice to upload my boarding pass (I will explain the how to upload documents later in the story). After a few hits and misses, I finally managed to upload my boarding pass along with my Aadhar and biometric data.

Next day at airport, I entered through Gate No 2. It had area marked for two queues. One side of the gate was reserved for people who have checked in through Digi Yatra whereas the other gate was for the usual security check in conducted by the CISF staff. I did not find a single person in the Digi Yatra queue, though the other side was full of people waiting with their huge luggage.

Because this was my first time using the Digi Yatra app, I sought help from a security guard. He first checked whether my phone had the app or not and then explained the procedure to use it. I was required to then stand in front of a Face Scanner. It scanned and voila the gates opened for me. I was inside the airport in less than 5 minutes.

The next step was security check-in gate, where you are supposed to get your hand luggage checked. There were long queues over there too but I found a dedicated entry point for DigiYatra users. As usual, there was not a single person at the Digi Yatra entry gate. here too my face was scanned and within minutes I was through.

Is Digi Yatra safe?

All these perks came at the cost of my personal data including my Aadhar, my biometric data and even my travel details. The DY Foundation (DYF), a JV company mandated to implement facial recognition-based air travel by the government, has said that "there is no risk of data loss, data theft or breach of data of a passenger's 'personal identifiable information' (PII) or personal details as they are not stored in any central server or location."

"The passengers' digitally 'verifiable credentials' (VC) like identity data, health, and any other travel-related data like visas are stored on their own smartphone in the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE) or Digi Yatra App. The VC data is shared from 24 hours to 2 hours before the scheduled time of departure with the relevant verifiers, CISF deployed at airports only when a passenger gives consent on the app when he wants to travel," DYF said in a statement

But do not take such declarations at their face value. They don't mean much in operational sense and we have seen, from private companies to government agencies that data, once digitised, is invariably used in ways users can't imagine or know.

How to use Digi Yatra app

-- Digi Yatra app is available for Android and iOS users. So, the first step is to download the app from App Store and Play Store.

-- You will be then asked to update your travel details.

-- Tap on the plus button to add your boarding pass.

-- You will be asked to scan or upload your boarding pass.

-- You can point the camera towards the barcode present in your boarding pass to upload it on the app.

-- Like other scanners, you would not find detectors on screen. You will have to hold the camera for a few seconds and wait for the screen to freeze.

-- You may have to repeat the process if your barcode does not get scanned at one go.

-- Once your boarding pass is scanned, you will be asked to upload your Aadhar card. You can also link with your DigiLocker account to fetch Aadhar details. Before that, do remember to store your Aadhar in Digi Locker as that would simplify the process.

-- Once all the details are fetched, you will be asked to take a selfie. Do not forget to take pictures in good lighting conditions. Your picture will not be accepted if the lighting is not adequate.

-- You may have to click multiple selfies till it gets accepted.

-- Once you have successfully submitted all the details, your travel card will appear on the home screen. Tap on "share" to your details with the systems at the airport.

Notably, Digi Yatra is only functional in select Indian cities including Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi. If you are travelling from Delhi Airport Terminal 3, get down in front of Gate No 2A, which is specifically reserved for the Digi Yatra users.