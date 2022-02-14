Digital euro bill to be out by early 2023, EU finance chief hints

Europe is gearing up for its own virtual currency in the form of a digital euro. For this, the European Commission has now announced that it plans to come up with a bill by early next year which will lay down the legal foundation for the digital euro.

The move comes as various central banks across the world attempt to have their own virtual currencies based on blockchain technology, in order to compete with the monumental popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The banks now have a fear of being left behind, as the concept is being adopted by more and more investors as well as entities across the world.

As mentioned in a report by Politico, European Commission finance chief Mairead McGuinness made the announcement at a fintech conference on Wednesday. "Our goal is to table legislation in early 2023," the chief of the financial service said. "A targeted legislative consultation in the coming weeks."

The legislative consultation will be followed by an impact assessment that will analyse the effects of a digital euro on the financial system. The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council will then have the final say on whether such a digital euro is needed or not.

The report highlights that the ECB is already experimenting with the digital euro, with its prototype expected to take shape by late 2023. Once it does, the Eurozone governors will analyse the viability of minting a digital euro. If it is found to be viable, we may see Europe's official virtual currency in action by 2025, but no sooner than that. The report suggests that the timeline would work perfectly for the EU's legislative process.

Europe wants a digital Euro

The bill, once out, will be subject to checks and approvals within EU capitals and Parliament before it can be passed off as a law. However, the report by Politico mentions that policymakers within the ECB and across Europe are already convinced that such a virtual currency is the way forward.

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, for instance, has listed the digital euro on his policy agenda so that the finance ministers can discuss it. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was the finance minister last year, said "we must push forward with full speed. No one will wait for us," upon the question of whether a digital euro is needed or not. Both Germany and France, have anyway, urged the ECB to speed up the process of rolling out an official virtual currency amid fears of being left behind.

And the urgency is well-founded for Europe, as countries like China and India have already pledged to come up with the digital versions of their currencies, Yuan and Rupee respectively. Big tech firms are exploring the idea of having their own virtual currencies that will help them standardise processes across the services. If Europe gets on the bandwagon soon enough, it will have a notable presence in the list of official virtual currencies.