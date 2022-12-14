DigiYatra available at Delhi T3 airport: How to create new ID and check-in using the app

Delhi airport, especially Terminal 3, is facing major congestion since the past few days. The IGI airport is witnessing an increase in daily passengers because of the holiday season. As a result, travellers are facing long queues on boarding, checking, security stops, and disarray during rush hour. To control the situation, airport authorities and airlines have requested air travellers to come 3 hours prior to their flight departure. Yet things will take time to settle down. If you are also taking a flight from IGI T3 and want to save time and avoid getting stuck in congestion, you can use the DigiYatra facility.

The DigiYatra facility is a new initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MIA) which facilitates contactless air travel experience. The service was launched on December 1 across select airports including Delhi T3, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. DigiYatra service will further be expanded to more airports including Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023.

Here is a quick guide on how you can create your facial ID on DigiYatra app and use a paperless facility for hassle-free process at airport checkpoints.



How to create your DigiYatra ID

Download DigiYatra app by Digi Yatra Foundation available for both Android or iOS

Next register yourself using your Aadhar linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

Next, you can link your ID credentials on the app using DigiLocker or offline Aadhaar option.

To complete the process the app will prompt you to take a selfie picture. Take a clear selfie and upload it in the app to verify your facial ID linked to Aadhaar.

If you have an upcoming air trip add your flight details. You will have to share the details further during the departure process at the airport.

After creating your DigiYatra ID, you will have to go to the registration kiosk at the airport to validate the ID. If you have submitted Aadhaar details during sign-up, the verification will be done online as the Aadhaar card already has biometric information. On the contrary, if you have shared another ID, CISF will manually verify it. Once the details are verified, your details will be added to DigiYatra app for future travel.

How to check-in at airport using DigiYatra