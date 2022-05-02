Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, 120Hz display, 3D cooling: OnePlus 10R is loaded for top gaming and top gamers

Every phone is a gaming phone. But some are better than others. The OnePlus 10R, as far as its specifications and feature set goes, does look like the better ones when it is to gaming. This is because the phone comes with a powerful MediaTek chipset, or rather one specifically tuned for the OnePlus 10R, as well as some key features like a high-refresh-rate display and extra focus on cooling.

While we will take a better look at the phone in its review, there is no denying that the OnePlus 10R is packed to the gills. And many of these features have been put in the phone, keeping the needs and requirements of people who play games on their phones for hours.

Let's take a quick and closer look at the phone, and why we think it is likely to be one of the best options for gamers.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX

MediaTek what? For a long time, people associated MediaTek with mainstream phones. But many might have not noticed it, the reality is that MediaTek in the last couple of years has transformed itself into a processor powerhouse. The results are chipsets like MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It has been specifically created for high-end smartphones, it is fabbed on industry-leading 5nm technology, and it has all the bells and whistles that one needs in a high-end chipset. More importantly, do you notice that Max part in its name? That is because the Dimensity 8100-MAX is exclusive to the OnePlus 10R, and it has been tuned by MediaTek and OnePlus together for peak performance during gaming.

As far as numbers are concerned, the Dimensity 8100-Max has some big figures to flaunt. It comes with a dedicated AI processor that offers 275 per cent faster AI operational speed performance compared to the previous generation. The chipset has a peak clock speed of 2.85 GHz, with a cluster of four high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores, coupled with another four highly efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores that hit a peak clock speed of 2 GHz. For enhanced graphics performance, there is the ARM Mali-G610 GPU MC6. The MC6 means it has 6 cores.

HyperBoost Gaming Engine

To sum up in brief, HyperBoost Gaming Engine is the special sauce that the OnePlus 10R uses while running games. It comes with a GPA Frame Stabiliser that is designed to reduce frame rate fluctuation when gaming and to ensure that if frame rate drops do occur, they do so gradually rather than quickly and with a jerk. This is done by AI by monitoring the device's performance in real-time and by precisely adjusting CPU and GPU performance when frame rate drops are anticipated.

The HyperBoost Gaming Engine also uses O-Sync and GPU Load Control. The former increases the syncing speed between the processor and display by up to six times when gaming to help improve the touch response. GLC, on the other hand, improves the rendering efficiency of the GPU on OnePlus smartphones, allowing users to play graphically intensive games with up to 36 per cent improved power consumption for longer gaming sessions between charges.

Lots of buzzwords. We will see how all this translates to actual gaming in our review, but from the looks of it, the technology seems sound and useful.

3D Passive Cooling System

They say with great power comes greater heating issues. But it is possible that not in the OnePlus 10R, which features a 3D Passive Cooling System. OnePlus claims that the 10R has the company's most advanced cooling system yet.

The 3D Passive Cooling System has a large, customised vapour chamber, a copper foil, a copper carbon on both sides of the device's motherboard and a new cooling film made out of high-performance graphite and graphene. The OnePlus 10R sports the largest cooling system on any OnePlus smartphone, with its total area measuring 35,198mm2, which is larger than the size of an A5 sheet of paper.

A smooth, fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Now, where the display is likely to be useful in gaming is its 120Hz refresh rate. Combined with the benefits that the custom-tuned Dimensity 8100-MAX unlocks, the high refresh rate display means that the screen will match the FPS output of up to 120FPS. In simple words, this means that the frame rate will be ultra-smooth on the phone while someone plays games, even in twitchy games like Call of Duty.

Enough energy to keep chugging

The point to highlight here is the fast charging, which means more time for gaming. Essentially, gaming is a task that eats into the battery quickly. This happens on all phones and we don't expect it to be any different on the OnePlus 10R. But where the 10R can offer extra to users is in its charging speed. The OnePlus 10R comes in two battery and charging options. The base model has a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. With the 5000 mAh battery, users can expect to get an all-day battery life on the OnePlus 10R. Once the battery drains, they can plug their phone into the 80W SuperVOOC adapter that is provided in the box. The phone will charge from 1-100 per cent in about 32 minutes.

The 150W SuperVOOC, meanwhile, is super-fast. So much so that OnePlus is calling it Endurance Edition. This model can charge the 4500 mAh battery from zero to 70 per cent in just 10 minutes. Users can also expect the phone to charge completely within 17 minutes, which makes the OnePlus 10R the fastest charging smartphone in India.