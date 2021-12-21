Disney+ Hotstar giving monthly subscription at Rs 49 to select users, check details

Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar is seemingly testing a new monthly mobile plan for select Android users. The mobile plan is available for users for as low as Rs 49 per month on select payment methods. The plan is ad-supported and will give subscribers access to the complete Disney+ Hotstar catalog on a smartphone or tablet. However, users will be able to log in only one device at a time. Users will get access to 720p HD video resolution and stereo audio quality.

Disney+ Hotstar on its customer support noted that they are testing the Rs 49 mobile plan for select Android users. While other Disney+ Hotstar plans are available on an annual basis, this is the first monthly plan for Disney+ Hotstar users which is being tested for users.

Some Android users who spotted the plan first on Disney+ Hotstar posted screenshots detailing the plan on Reddit. The development was first reported by Only Tech. Disney+ Hotstar is reportedly giving the Rs 99 introductory offer for Rs 49 if users make the payment through a card, Paytm, PhonePe or UPI.



Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar is giving Rs 100 off on its mobile plan which is available for a 6-months subscription. The Mobile plan which is priced for Rs 299 per month will come for Rs199 per month if subscribed for six months. Earlier this year, in September Disney+ Hotstar announced new subscription packs that went live on September 1. It discarded its Rs 399 annual VIP subscription and now gives access to all content to all users.

Disney+ Hotstar offers three new plans including Mobile at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year. The benefits for Premium users will remain unchanged with the added benefits of being able to view shows on 4 devices with video quality in 4K. Disney+ Hotstar Super users will get access to 2 devices with video quality restricted in HD. The most basic plan will be priced at Rs 499 and will be restricted to 1 mobile device.

Earlier this month, Netflix reduced the prices of its subscription plans which now start from Rs 149. The streaming service has also reduced the cost of the rest of the subscription plans by up to 60 per cent. This is the first time that Netflix has reduced the prices of its subscription plans in India since it started offering services in 2016.

Netflix Mobile Plan now starts from Rs 199. The mobile plan lets users stream videos on phones and tablets at 480p. The next plan is Netflix's Basic plan that allows users to stream videos and on a single mobile, tablet, computer, or television screen at a time now costs Rs 199. The Standard subscription plan that lets users stream videos at high definition now costs Rs 499 in India. The plan allows users to stream videos on two different devices at the same time. The most expensive plan from Netflix which is the Premium plan is now priced at Rs 649. The Premium plan lets users browse videos at 4K+HDR.



