Disney+ Hotstar new plans will give users access to all content from September 1, all you need to know

Disney+ Hotstar has announced new subscription packs that will go live on September 1. Firstly, it will do away with its VIP subscription that comes for Rs 399 per month and will give access to all content to all users, which is currently not the case. As of now, Disney+ Hotstar gives two types of subscriptions -- namely VIP and Premium subscriptions for Rs 399 and Rs 1499 per year. VIP customers have limited access to benefits with no access to English shows and Disney originals and also have ads.

Now, Disney+ Hotstar is planning to offer the same content benefits to all users, however, the quality may differ. This means Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be discontinued. Starting September 1, Disney+ Hotstar will offer three new plans including Mobile at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year. The benefits for Premium users will remain unchanged with the added benefits of being able to view shows on 4 devices with video quality in 4K. Disney+ Hotstar Super users will get access to 2 devices with video quality restricted in HD. The most basic plan will be priced at Rs 499 and will be restricted to 1 mobile device.

As of now, many prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans give access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. It is to be seen what the streaming service will offer in place of VIP subscription once it is discontinued since the new basic or mobile plan begins at Rs 499, which is Rs 100 costlier and will be restricted to mobile users.

Disney+ Hotstar will thus give its users the benefit to access all content starting from Rs 499. This is similar to what streaming giant Netflix offers to its users. As of now, Netflix offers plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 499, Rs 649, and Rs 799 giving access to two screens for mobile plans and four screens for the rest. Netflix on its website notes that only people who users live with can use their account and enables users to watch on four different devices at the same time with Premium, two with Standard, and one with Basic and Mobile. While Mobile and Basic plans give access to shows in 480p, the Standard and Premium give quality in 1080 p and 4K + HDR respectively.



