Disney+ Hotstar Rs 49 monthly plan brings live cricket stream to your mobile

Earlier this year in September, Disney+ Hotstar introduced new plans starting at Rs 499. It discarded its Rs 399 annual VIP subscription and now gives access to all content to all users. The streaming service noted that it would give all content to all users. However, the quality of the video might differ. All plans announced by Disney+ Hotstar were annual plans. These plans are priced as follows. Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year.

It now seems that Disney+ Hotstar has introduced introductory mobile plans for select Android users. And these plans are being made available to users on an annual basis but on a monthly and a semi-annual basis. This means eligible users will be able to access all content including live cricket matches on their Mobile phones for as low as Rs 49 per month.

Disney+ Hotstar on its customer support has noted that it is testing the Rs 49 mobile plan for select Android users. Some Android users who spotted the plan first on Disney+ Hotstar posted screenshots detailing the plan on Reddit. The development was first reported by Only Tech. Disney+ Hotstar is reportedly giving a Rs 99 introductory mobile offer for Rs 49 if users make the payment through a card, Paytm, PhonePe or UPI.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar is separately giving Rs 100 off on its mobile plan which is available for a 6-months subscription. The introductory Mobile plan which is priced at Rs 299 per month will come for Rs 199 per month if subscribed for six months.

The benefits for Premium users will remain unchanged with the added benefits of being able to view shows on 4 devices with video quality in 4K. Disney+ Hotstar Super users will get access to 2 devices with video quality restricted in HD. The most basic plan will be priced at Rs 499 and will be restricted to 1 mobile device.

Earlier this month, Netflix reduced the prices of its subscription plans which now start from Rs 149. The streaming service has also reduced the cost of the rest of the subscription plans by up to 60 per cent. This is the first time that Netflix has reduced the prices of its subscription plans in India since it started offering services in 2016. Netflix Mobile Plan now starts from Rs 149. The mobile plan lets users stream videos on phones and tablets at 480p.



