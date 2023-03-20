Disney plans to fire 4,000 more employees, asks managers to identify weak candidates

The tech world is going through turbulent times as more and more companies are announcing their decision to lay off employees. Disney is reportedly planning yet another round of layoffs and the move might impact as many as 4,000 employees. Last month, the company fired around 7,000 people in order to cut costs amidst a 'challenging economic environment'. Disney is not the only company to have announced layoffs. In the last couple of months, various tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Wipro, and other companies had announced large-scale layoffs in order to cope with rough economic conditions.

Disney likely to fire another 4,000 people

A Business Insider report reveals that managers working in the company have been asked to submit a list of candidates who will be impacted by the upcoming round of layoffs. The report also says that the layoffs are expected to be conducted early next month, i.e, in April. The company has also asked its managers to propose budget cuts. It is unclear whether the layoffs will happen all at once, or will be phased out in smaller batches.

Reports had earlier suggested that Disney started planning to cut costs as soon as the company's CEO, Robert Iger, assumed his role and replaced Bob Chapek in November 2022.

It is to be noted that Iger isn't new to the CEO's role. He had previously served as Disney's CEO for 15 years before he stepped down from his position in 2020. Now that the ex-CEO is back, the company has started going through some significant organisational changes, including the decision to layoff employees, restructuring the company, planning to trim payroll, and so on .

Previous round of layoffs at Disney

The previous round of layoffs at Disney was announced by Robert Iger during a call with analysts. While announcing the tough decision, he had said, "I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide," He also announced his decision of "targeting $5.5 billion of cost savings across the company". The CEO then added that the cost-cutting and reduced workforce count will help in achieving his goal.

"Our priority is the enduring growth and profitability of our streaming business," Iger continued further and said that the company's forecast indicates that 'Disney Plus will hit profitability by the end of fiscal 2024'. It was unclear which departments will be impacted by the layoffs.