Disney+ will soon be available in over 50 countries

Disney+ on Wednesday announced that it would expand its services to over 50 countries, including Europe and the Middle East. The company said that the services will be offered in 42 countries and 11 new territories in the second half of the year. To name a few, Disney+ will be available in South Africa, Poland, and others. Disney hasn't shared the exact timeline of when the services will be available in 42 countries.

The complete list of countries where Disney+ will be launched includes Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, and Yemen.

Additionally, there are 11 territories: Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, and St Helena.

Currently, Disney+ services are available in 64 countries including India, the UK, the US, and Canada. Disney had previously reported that it has 118 million subscribers, including Indian subscription video-on-demand service Hotstar. Disney+'s global ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) in the fourth quarter was $4.12. Excluding Disney+ Hotstar, it was $6.24, or an increase of about $0.12 versus the third quarter, continuing to benefit from recent price increases.

In India, Disney+Hotstar has over 46.4 million paid subscribers. During an earnings call, chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said, "Disney+ Hotstar accounted for the majority of our net subscriber additions between Q2 and Q3, making up a little less than 40 percent of our total Disney+ subscriber base as of the end of the third quarter. However, subscriber growth was also solid in our core Disney+ markets, excluding Disney+ Hotstar, with total quarter-over-quarter net adds in those markets consistent with net adds from Q2. Disney+'s overall ARPU this quarter was $4.16."

As far as the subscription plans in India are concerned, the annual plan in India is priced at Rs 899, the premium monthly plan is priced at Rs 299, whereas the premium annual plan is priced at Rs 1499.