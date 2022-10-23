Diwali sale 2022 ends tonight: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and other best deals on 5G phones

Flipkart and Amazon have been running a big Diwali sale on their platforms for a month. The platforms have been offering massive discounts on several products, which a user hardly gets during the year. Diwali is one of India's biggest festivals. It is that time of the year when e-commerce platforms offer 5G phones and other electronics at the lowest prices, as part of celebrations and to attract more customers.

Diwali sale 2022 ends tonight: iPhone 13, and other best deals on 5G phones

Those who want a premium Samsung 5G phone at an affordable price can consider buying the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at Rs 35,999. The flagship Galaxy S21 is selling for less than Rs 50,000. It is listed on Amazon for Rs 49,894. The iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 59,990, down from its original price of Rs 69,900. This is probably your last chance to buy the iPhone 13 at such a low price, so customers are advised to take the decision before the end of the day. The retail box of this iPhone doesn't include a charger, so keep in mind that you will be required to spend more to buy this because it is an essential accessory.

The Nothing Phone (1) is available with a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 128GB storage model, whereas the Pixel 6a smartphone from Google is on sale for Rs 34,199 via Flipkart. There is a Rs 4,200 off on the SBI bank credit card. So, you will be able to buy the handset for less than Rs 30,000 with the bank card offer.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G phone can be bought for Rs 11,999 during Amazon's ongoing Diwali sale. If you are looking for the best 5G phone under Rs 20,000, then you could consider buying the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. People who are looking for good 5G phones under Rs 30,000 can check out Moto Edge 30, iQOO Neo 6 as well as Poco F4. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion will cost you around Rs 43,000 on Flipkart, which is also a 5G phone.

It is important to note that both e-commerce platforms are offering additional discounts on different bank cards, which will bring down the price even further. People can also consider the exchange offers to avail more discounts on devices.

If your budget is lower than Rs 12,000, then you won't be able to buy a 5G phone. People can try and buy a 5G phone that is around Rs 15,000 and then avail exchange offer to get the 5G device for less than Rs 12,000. Though, devices like the Poco M4 5G phone is selling at a discounted price of Rs10,999 on Flipkart.