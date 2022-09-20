Diwali with Mi sale deals revealed: Xiaomi 12 Pro for 45,499, Redmi laptop for 28,999 and more

Xiaomi India has announced the seventh edition of the 'Diwali with Mi' sale. Starting on September 23, alongside Flipkart and Amazon sales, the event will offer a slew of discounts and offers on Xiaomi and Redmi products. As a part of Diwali with Mi, premium smartphones such as Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi K50i will be available at a starting price of Rs 45,499 and INR 19,999, respectively.

Ahead of the sale event, Xiaomi has revealed deals and offers on its other Redmi and Xiaomi products, such as TV, wireless earbuds, and more. Xiaomi's India site notes that customers can enjoy up to Rs 8,000 off on select bank credit and debit cards. Xiaomi is also offering exchange deals on smartphones.

If you are planning to upgrade your phone and home with the latest tech, here's all you need to know. Readers must also note that prices during a sale season may fluctuate based on the demand for a device. Some devices may also go out of stock soon. Xiaomi is yet to reveal Diwali with Mi's conclusion date, but the sale event will likely go on for a week.

Smartphones: Xiaomi's flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will effectively retail at Rs 45,499 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is currently retailing for Rs 62,999. If your priority is super-fast charging, the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will sell for Rs 28,999 (current selling price of Rs 39,999) and Rs 19,999 (current selling price of Rs 26,999), respectively. Both phones support 120W fast charging.

If you're looking for phones under Rs 20,000, the Redmi K50i with Dimensity 8100, 144Hz display, and 67W charging will effectively retail for Rs 19,999 (down from Rs 25,999). The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will also get a big price cut and effectively sell for Rs 16,999, down from Rs 20,999.

Under the Rs 10,000-mark, the Redmi 10 Prime that features a 50-megapixel quad camera setup will be offered for Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 12,499 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The Redmi will also get Rs 3,000 off to retail at Rs 10,999.

Laptops and tablets: The recently launched RedmiBook 15 will retail for Rs 28,999 (effectively), down from Rs 41,999. Its Pro model will get a price cut and retail for Rs 35,999 - 14,000 off.

Xiaomi's Snapdragon chipset-powered Xiaomi Pad 5 will get a up to Rs 4,000 price cut. The base model will retail for Rs 22,999 and the top model will cost Rs 26,999.

Xiaomi TVs and earbuds: Similarly, the Xiaomi Xiaomi Smart TV 5X 43-inch with Dolby Atmos will be available for Rs 27,999. If you're looking for new TWS earbuds, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will get Rs 1,500 off to retail at Rs 1,499.