Dizo Buds Z launched with noise-free calling feature, 16-hour playback time

Dizo has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. They are called the Dizo Buds Z, which is a departure from the GoPods naming. These earbuds come close on the heels of the arrival of GoPods, GoPods Neo, and GoPods D in India. The Dizo Buds Z will be available in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that begins on October 7. The highlights of the Dizo Buds Z are the Bass Boost+ algorithm, lightness, and a total playback time of 16 hours. The earbuds also come with a USB-C port for charging, which means you will not have to worry about carrying a separate cable every time.

At the launch of the Dizo Buds Z, Abhilash Panda, CEO of Dizo India, also announced the company had sold 15,000 units of the Dizo Watch 2 within 3 minutes. The first sale of the smartwatch was held on September 22. Dizo also launched the Dizo Watch Pro alongside the Dizo Watch 2, but it has not announced the sales numbers for it yet.

Dizo Buds Z price

The Dizo Buds Z earbuds cost Rs 1,999 but they will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,299 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The earbuds come in Onyx, Leaf, and Pearl colours.

Dizo Buds Z specifications

The Dizo Buds Z earbuds come with a design that the company says offers "a comfortable ergonomic fit" and "extraordinary grip". Each earbud weighs 3.7 grams, while the charging case is 36 grams. The earbuds feature a 10mm dynamic driver inside with the Bass Boost+ algorithm. There is a TPU+PEEK polymer composite diaphragm, which makes sure bass is properly produced inside the earbuds. There is no active noise cancellation, but the earbuds do come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). There is also a Game Mode that brings down the latency to 88ms.

Inside the Dizo Buds Z earbuds is a 43mAh battery each. They alone can offer 4.5 hours of music playback. However, Dizo said that with the charging case, which has a 380mAh battery, the total playback time goes up to 16 hours. A 10-minute charge can offer 1.5 hours of playback time. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with devices. There were all the standard gestures, such as play, pause, and next. You can configure these gestures using the Realme Link app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms.