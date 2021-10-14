Dizo GoPods D at Rs 899, Watch Pro at Rs 4,499, more offers extended until Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Realme's Dizo has extended its festive offers that were kicked off ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Now that Flipkart is holding the Flipkart Big Diwali sale as an extension to the previous sale, Dizo has announced the offers on its wearables and smartwatches will now run till October 23. Dizo is touting up to 44 per cent discounts on the original prices of Dizo products. Because the products will be up for grabs in the Flipkart sale, there will be a 10 per cent instant discount on using SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Dizo recently expanded its audio and smartwatch portfolio to include products such as Dizo Buds Z and Dizo Watch Pro. There are also heavy discounts on Dizo's personal care products, such as the beard trimmer and hairdryer. If you want to accessorise your phone or just want a good personal care product, here are the offers from Dizo:

Earbuds

Dizo will be selling the latest Buds Z at Rs 1,499 during the sale. The original price of the active noise-cancelling earbuds is Rs 1,999. The Dizo GoPods, GoPods D, and GoPods Neo will be available for Rs 2,499, Rs 899, and Rs 1,499, respectively, as compared to the original prices of Rs 3,299, Rs 1,599, and Rs 2,499. The Dizo Wireless neckband earphones will go up for sale at Rs 999, instead of their original price of Rs 1,499.

Smartwatches

Dizo's smartwatches are seeing heavy discounts during the sale. The Dizo Watch will go on sale for Rs 2,799, down from the original price of Rs 3,499. The Dizo Watch 2 will be available for Rs 2,299, instead of the original price of Rs 2,999. Finally, the Dizo Watch Pro, which is the most expensive model in the line-up, will go on sale for Rs 4,499, down from the original cost of Rs 4,999.

Personal care products

Dizo Beard Trimmer Plus is down to Rs 1,599 from its original cost of Rs 1,999 in the sale. At the same time, the Dizo Hair Dryer will be available at Rs 1,299, down from the original price of Rs 1,999.

When you use an SBI credit card, you get additional discounts. For example, the Dizo GoPods D will be available for Rs 899 but with the SBI discount, it will go for Rs 809 - the cheapest truly wireless earbuds in the company's stable.