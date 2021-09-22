Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro to be available in first sale today at introductory prices

Realme's Dizo recently launched two new smartwatches in India, and today is their first sale. The Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro will go on sale starting today. And if you are looking to buy a new smartwatch for yourself on a budget, Dizo will be offering both its watches at introductory prices. The new Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro are rebranded Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro, but they are cheaper, at least until the introductory price offer lasts. Both smartwatches have a SpO2 monitor, which is a must-have for users nowadays.

The most interesting of the two is the Dizo Watch. It has the biggest touchscreen display in its price segment. Having a big display means you can navigate the menu conveniently without registering accidental taps. It also allows more information on the screen, so you can choose a watch face that can show you your calories, your steps, your heart rate level, and stress level alongside the date and time. It can even accommodate the battery level of the watch.

Dizo Watch 2 price, Dizo Watch Pro price

The Dizo Watch 2 costs Rs 2,999, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. This watch comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink, and Ivory White colours. The Dizo Watch Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 4,999 originally, but its introductory price is Rs 4,499. The colour options for this watch are Black and Space Blue.

The first sale begins at 12 pm today on Flipkart.

Dizo Watch 2 specifications, Dizo Watch Pro specifications

The Dizo Watch 2 comes with a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display with 600 nits of brightness, 2.5D curved glass protection, and thin bezels. There is a metal frame around the dial. Dizo Watch 2 is preloaded with Realme's proprietary software that has a bunch of useful apps, but you cannot download more apps.

Dizo's new Watch 2 has heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, menstruation cycle monitoring for health tracking. It has 90 sports modes and breathing exercises, with over 100 watch faces to choose from. The Dizo Watch 2 is water-resistant up to 50 metres. It has a 260mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to a 10-day runtime.

The Dizo Watch Pro, on the other hand, sports a 1.75-inch screen with touchscreen support, over 100 watch faces, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It has the same health tracking and workout features as the Dizo Watch 2. There is an IP68 rating on the Dizo Watch Pro, which means you can go swimming with it on. The Dizo Watch Pro is backed by a 390mAh battery that can last up to 14 days. There is support for music playback and camera control, as well.