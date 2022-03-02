Dizo Watch 2 Sports brings over 110 sports modes, SpO2 sensor to a Rs 2,499 smartwatch

Dizo Watch 2 Sports launch took place today in India. The new smartwatch from the Realme TechLife partner brand focuses on sports activities and comes with over 110 sports modes. There is something for everyone, no matter if you are a runner, a football player, a hockey player, or a practitioner of Tai Chi. But while the new Dizo Watch 2 Sports has ample options for sportspeople, it lacks ruggedness, so you may want to be careful with the smartwatch.

India Today Tech exclusively reported last month that Dizo was planning to launch a new smartwatch in the first week of March. The Watch 2 Sports comes only a few days after the debut of the Dizo Wireless Power neckband. Dizo said that it is one of the top 10 names in the smartwatch category in India, citing a report by Counterpoint Research. "With the launch of DIZO Watch 2 Sports, we intend our friends to Do More and See More, by providing technology-packed features at the most competitive price," said Abhilash Panda, CEO of Dizo India.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports price in India

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports comes at a price of Rs 2,499, but you can get it for Rs 1,999 in the first sale that falls on March 8. The Dizo smartwatch will be available to buy from Flipkart only initially, but the company is planning to bring it to retail stores soon. You can buy the Dizo Watch 2 Sports in Silver Grey, Ocean Blue, Passion Red, Dark Green, Golden Pink and Classic Black colours.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports specifications

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports comes with a rectangular 1.69-inch display with a maximum brightness of 600 nits and support for smooth scrolling. Dizo said that this is the biggest display in the price segment that the smartwatch is available in. The strap measures 22mm in width and comes in different colours. The company said the strap's silicon material makes it comfortable to wear all day long. At 41.5 grams, the Watch 2 Sports is definitely one of the lightest smartwatches in the sub-Rs 3,000 segment, and this is something that people who are into sports will appreciate.

With over 150 watch faces, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports will not get boring anytime soon. Moreover, Dizo will let you customise these watch faces. You can add or subtract anything from the predefined watch faces. You can reject and mute calls on the smartwatch, control the phone's camera, manage music playback, find the phone that is paired to it, set alarms and reminders, and set goals for walking.

As with any regular fitness band these days, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports comes with a heart-rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. Women will find the menstruation cycle tracker on the smartwatch useful, too. But the biggest highlight is the support for various sports. Dizo claims the Watch 2 Sports takes into account fitness regimes in sports such as climbing, hockey, football, horse riding, high/ long jump, several dance forms, Tai Chi, martial arts, trampoline.

You can manage the Dizo Watch 2 Sports using the Dizo app, which is available on both Android and iOS. The smartwatch has a 260mAh battery and the company claims it can last up to 10 days on standard usage. The smartwatch takes two hours to fully charge and gives a standby time of 20 days.