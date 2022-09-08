Dizo Watch R Talk and Watch D Talk with Bluetooth calling launched in India, price starts at Rs 3,999

Dizo, by Realme Techlife, has launched two smartwatches in India, dubbed Dizo Watch R Talk and Watch D Talk. Both smartwatches share similarities in terms of specification, though they are different design-wise. The Watch R Talk sports a round dial, while the Watch D Talk comes with a square dial. The 'Talk' in their monikers is to highlight the Bluetooth Calling capabilities.

Dizo Watch R Talk and Watch D Talk price in India

The Dizo Watch R Talk carries an MRP of Rs 4,999, but the company is offering an introductory price of Rs 3,799. It comes in Grey and Black colours and the sale will begin on September 13, 2022, from 12:00 PM onwards. On the other hand, the Dizo Watch D Talk costs Rs 3,999, though it will be up for grabs for an introductory offer price of Rs 2,799. It will go on sale on September 16, and it has an extra green colour variant.

Both Dizo Watch R Talk and Watch D Talk will be available on Flipkart.

Dizo Watch R Talk and Watch D Talk specifications

The Dizo Watch R Talk features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED dial with an always-on-display feature, 360x360 resolution, and 500nits brightness. Further, there is a 9x16mm driver, which is 120 per cent larger, and a noise cancellation feature for calls for users to get the best audio experience. Whereas, the Dizo Watch D Talk comes with a 1.8-inch (4.57 cm) square dial with 550 nits of high brightness and 240x286 resolution. It also gets a metal frame and 2.5D glass.

The Dizo Watch R Talk comes with a 300mAh battery that offers up to 10 days battery life without calling feature and can last up to 5 days with calling feature. The D Talk packs a 260mAh that can stay up to 7 days with typical use without calling and up to 2 days with the calling feature.