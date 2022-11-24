Dizo Watch R Talk Go with Bluetooth calling launched in India, price set at Rs 3499 

Realme's sub-brand Dizo has launched a new, affordable smartwatch in the market.The Dizo Watch Talk Go comes with a huge display and Bluetooth calling facility, which might attract a lot of buyers. The smartwatch is protected by 7H tempered glass and aluminium rim with DIZO and BE DIFFERENT engraved on it. The company says that the smartwatch also comes with a host of health features, making the watch a perfect fit for fitness-conscious users. That said, the watch is also pretty stylish to look at and offered in different colour options.

Talking about the Dizo watch launch, Abhi "DIZO was conceptualized with the sole purpose of listening to the varied needs of the market and attending to them with the best possible solutions. With DIZO Watch R Talk Go, we are catering to two different needs of the users. First is the solution for sports enthusiasts who have been looking for a called smartwatch that goes with their sporty personality and also provides precision in tracking. The second solution is for those who are fed up with their calling smartwatches providing 1-2 days of battery and are looking for an upgrade."

Dizo Watch R Talk Go: Price and availability

The Dizo Watch R Talk Go has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 3499. The device was originally priced at Rs 3999. The smartwatch be sold on Flipkart starting from November 30, 2022, 12 PM onwards and later on select retail outlets. The smartwatch has been offered in various colour options.

Dizo Watch R Talk Go: Specifications

Dizo Watch R Talk Go smartwatch features a 1.39-inch (3.53-in) round display, with a resolution of 360x360 pixels and offers a peak brightness of 550 nits. For fitness tracking, the smartwatch comes with Dual Health Sensors to provide more accuracy in monitoring your activities. The watch comes with 110 sports modes such as gymnastics, yoga, hiking, cross fit, dancing, karate, taekwondo, horse riding, disc games and others as well.