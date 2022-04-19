Dizo Watch S with waterproof body, 20-day battery life launched

Dizo Watch S is the company's latest smartwatch that comes at an affordable price. This is the company's first smartwatch to feature a rectangular dial — similar to the latest Realme Watch 2 Pro. Dizo claims the Watch S supports real-time heart rate and sleep monitoring as well as more than 150 watchfaces, so you never get bored of what your smartwatch would look like.

If you are looking for a smartwatch, the Dizo Watch S could be a good option. Apart from the good looks, the Dizo Watch S brings sturdiness, thanks to the metal frame surrounding the dial. Another feature that the Dizo Watch S comes with is support for both Android and iOS devices — something that is rare to find on smartwatches around the entry-level price category.

Dizo Watch S price in India

The Dizo Watch S comes at a price of Rs 2,299, but early birds will pay a lot less. The introductory price of the Dizo Watch S is Rs 1,999, which you will see as long as the initial stocks last. The first sale of the Dizo Watch S is on April 26 on Flipkart. The smartwatch comes in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue colours wherein the strap uses the associated colour.

Dizo Watch S specifications

The Dizo Watch S comes with a rectangular dial that measures 1.57 inches and has a resolution of 200x320 pixels. The display can be as bright as 550 nits and has curved glass protection on top. Dizo has equipped the Watch S with a heart rate and a sleep monitor, and a blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitor on the smartwatch. There is also a menstrual cycle tracker. The data from all these sensors can be logged into the Dizo app and used for assessment of medical conditions, but the company said these are no replacement for traditional medical equipment.

For fitness, the Dizo Watch S comes with support for over 110 sports modes, such as cycling, walking, running, elliptical, gymnastics, football, mountaineering, and yoga, among others. But you cannot keep all the modes as options on the smartwatch at once. Dizo claimed that Watch S can offer records of your daily steps and calories, as well. The Dizo Watch S can be used when taking a shower or working out without having to worry about water splashes, thanks to IP68 certification. The smartwatch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with an Android phone or an iPhone. There is a 200mAh battery in the Dizo Watch S and the company claims this battery can last up to 10 days on a single charge, while the standby time is 20 days.