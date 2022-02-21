Dizo Wireless Power, new neckband for music lovers and gamers, launched at introductory price of Rs 999

Dizo has launched its new neckband earphones in India. Called the Dizo Wireless Power, the neckband brings the same design but with patterns that not only make it appealing but also stand out in the sea of wireless earphones. The Dizo Wireless Power uses the beehive design on the parts that hang around the neck. And specifications-wise, the Dizo Wireless Power brings bass-centric audio drivers, support for Bluetooth Fast Pair technology, and a long-lasting battery.

"As the name suggests, it is designed to offer the power of a great audio experience to the users. Features such as an 11.2mm Large Driver, Bass Boost+ Algorithm, Game Mode and realme Link App at such a great price are a step towards pushing our agenda of popularising tech among the masses," said Abhilash Panda, CEO of Dizo India.

Dizo Wireless Power price in India

The Dizo Wireless Power comes at a price of Rs 1,399, but you pay much less initially. Dizo has launched an introductory offer on the neckband, in which the cost will be only Rs 999. There, however, is no clarity on when the original price will kick in. The Dizo Wireless Power comes in Violet Blue, Hunter Green, and Classic Black colourways. The neckband will be available to buy from Flipkart and select retail stores.

Dizo Wireless Power specifications

The Dizo Wireless Power brings the standard neckband design with some embellishments. The beehive patterns all around it make it look appealing, while the in-ear design on the earbuds makes for a comfortable fit. The Wireless Power uses an 11.2mm large driver, which seems good enough for loud music. For people who love to listen to EDM and Bollywood music, Dizo offers a Bass Boost+ algorithm to increase bass in music. Users can toggle it on using the Realme Link app.

Gamers will find the option of Game Mode useful as it brings latency down to 88ms to offer a "seamless experience" while playing games. The Dizo Wireless Power uses Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity with any device, including Android phones and iPhones. You can customise what the buttons on the neckband do, as well as other features, using the Realme Link app that is available on both Android and iOS. There is a 150mAh battery inside the neckband and Dizo claims that it can offer a playback time of 18 hours on a single charge. That should be good enough for people who love to spend time listening to music or are on Zoom calls mostly.