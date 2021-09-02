Dizo's new GoPods, GoPods Neo are rebranded Realme Buds Air 2, Buds Q2

Dizo, the partner brand of Realme, has launched two new truly wireless earbuds in India. They are called the Dizo GoPods and the Dizo GoPods Neo. These are not particularly new products because they look like rebranded Realme TWS earbuds. While the former could be the Realme Buds Air 2, the latter could be a rebadge of the Realme Buds Q2. Not only the design, but the features of these two new earbuds from Dizo are also similar to the Realme earbuds. And one of those features is active noise cancellation.

The Dizo GoPods are the brand's most premium wireless earbuds to date. Dizo announced its entry into the TWS category with the GoPods D earlier this year and it was a toned-down version of the Dizo GoPods. The biggest difference between the two pairs is the availability of active noise cancellation on the Dizo GoPods. Dizo is also touting features such as an IPX5 rating and a low-latency mode meant for gaming on the GoPods. The GoPods Neo comes as a more affordable version of the GoPods but with fewer features, but it retains ANC.

Dizo GoPods, GoPods Neo price

The Dizo GoPods earbuds cost Rs 3,299 but they will sell for Rs 2,999 as an introductory price on Flipkart starting September 6. The Dizo GoPods come in Creme White and Smokey Grey colours. The Dizo GoPods Neo, on the other hand, costs Rs 2,499 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,299 on Flipkart from September 10. The GoPods Neo have Aurora and Deep Blue colourways.

Interestingly, the original prices of both Dizo earbuds are exactly the same as what the Realme Buds Air 2 and Buds Q2 cost. So, the lure here is the introductory offer on both earbuds.

Dizo GoPods, GoPods Neo specifications

The Dizo GoPods earbuds come with active noise cancellation up to 25dB, which is good enough for blocking the humming around you, sounds from vehicles, and people talking near you. There are three modes on the earbuds: noise cancellation mode, normal mode, and transparency mode. The Dizo GoPods use 10mm dynamic drivers for sound, which the company says is full of bass. I tested the Realme Buds Air 2 earlier this year and found them bang for the buck, so I am hoping Dizo GoPods will turn out the same. Dizo GoPods can give you a playback time of 120 minutes with a 10-minute charge, and you can control the earbuds using the Realme Link app.

The GoPods Neo, too, has active noise cancellation. However, the quality of the ANC on these earbuds is likely a bit lower than what GoPods could offer. I tried the Realme Buds Q2, as well, and I found them good enough for the price. The GoPods Neo has 10mm dynamic drivers, as well, and offers a battery life of 28 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also support a low latency mode of 88ms and the Realme Link app.