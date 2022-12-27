Do you shop online? Beware of fake OTP delivery scam or you will lose money

E-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart started One Time Password (OTP) delivery verification process to fight online delivery frauds. In this process, customers are asked to check their delivery package and then share the OTP received on their phone with the delivery agents to confirm receival of the package. While OTP delivery became a secure way to prevent online fraud on fake deliveries, on the flip side it also paved the way for another online fraud of OTP package delivery scam.

Scammers who are always looking for new ways to target people are now stealing money from people while masquerading as delivery agents. According to several reported cases, these scammers reach at doorsteps as delivery agents and ask people for OTP before delivery. Once any person shares the OTP, the scammers clone their phone or get access to their sensitive data like bank accounts.

What is fake OTP delivery scam

In essence, what scammers do is target people who tend to shop a lot from e-commerce websites. They will keep a check on individuals who receive delivery packages frequently and then will show up at their doorstep pretending to be delivery agents. Scammers will say that they are delivering packages from the biggest e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart or the post office. Further, they will ask for money citing that it's a pay-on delivery parcel. If the person refuses to receive the delivery package, they will act like they are cancelling the delivery. To process delivery or cancellation the scammer asks for an OTP. And that's where they trick the person. People who are unaware give OTP to scammers or click on the received link on the phone and fall for the scam. Once the scammers receive OTP, they clone the phone or hack it to get access to bank account details and steal the money from the victim's account.

Sometimes, these scammers approach neighbors of the targeted person and ask them to call the person and give OTP or pay on their behalf. At that moment people often don't stress much about the situation and give OTP.

How to prevent fake OTP delivery scam