Dogecoin creator asks Elon Musk if he is behind the names of new COVID variants, Musk responds 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for his quirky comments on Twitter. The Tesla honcho was recently asked whether he is behind the outrageous names of the Covid variants and Musk had an interesting response to that. Dogecoin creator Shibetoshi Nakamoto shared a screenshot of a news article mentioning the names of different covid variants. Sharing the screenshot, Nakamoto captioned the image asking whether Musk is behind the names of the Covid variants.

"Did elon musk name these new covid variants," Nakamoto captioned. To which, Musk replied saying, "Definitely giving me kid naming ideas." The screenshot mentioned variant names including XBB variant, BQ1.1 variants. Interestingly, Musk had grabbed headlines for naming his kid, "X Æ A-12 Musk".

Musk explained that the name is pronounced as "X Ash A Twelve. Talking about the outrageous name, Musk had revealed that it wasnt him who came up with the name but his partner Grimes, who thought of it. "First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name. "I mean it's just X, the letter X, um, and the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash,' and then, A-12 is my contribution." He further explained that A-12 stood for "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever."

Musk's reply to Nakamoto got over 20,000 likes on Twitter and over 1000 comments.



Twitter users also had hilarious reactions to his comment. One Twitter user wrote, "Don't you dare ruin another humans name like that. Would you like to be called Professor X for the rest of your life?" While another user wrote, "You could tell how passionate Engineer Elon Musk is when he names his kids in a way Engineers name products/designs. Others might think it's funny but Engineers absolutely love it.

On a related note, Elon Musk is also selling perfumes these days. His perfume "Burnt Hair" was bought by his followers a lot. Musk's "finest perfume" is available to purchase on the Boring Company's website for Rs 8,400.00. Musk had said that users can also make payments using the Doge cryptocurrency Indian customers can buy the perfume using Google Pay.

