Dolby Atmos on Apple Music will transform how music is created and enjoyed, says Dolby's Ashim Mathur

The music streaming industry has been gaining momentum over the past few years but, an important moment came earlier this year when tech giant Apple announced the arrival of Lossless audio quality and Dolby Atmos support on its Music app. The announcement was made in June during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) but, it's only been a couple of weeks since the features were rolled out for the Indian users. Apple has added both these features at no extra cost which now allows it to compete with other platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music.

For those unversed, Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio aims to bring a surround sound-like experience to your devices. It works with the compatible hardware to make the music sound like it is coming from different directions. Dolby's integration with Apple Music will help change the way music is created, believes Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

"Dolby Atmos is redefining how music is created and experienced. The launch of Dolby Atmos on Apple Music brings about a completely new level of access to this experience. The ability to discover and enjoy music in Dolby Atmos will now extend to an extensive catalog of new music and seminal artists in Dolby Atmos and be available on a wide array of devices throughout Apple's product ecosystem. The support of Dolby Atmos on Apple Music will transform how music is created and enjoyed," he told India Today Tech, in an exclusive conversation.

Both the new features available for Apple Music subscribers, globally current and future subscribers. The users only need a compatible device and music that was mixed in Dolby Atmos. The Apple Music app now labels all the tracks with a Dolby Atmos badge to separate them.

"You can listen to Dolby Atmos Music on iPhone, iPad, or Mac with any set of headphones, or using the on-device stereo speakers. You can also listen in your home using Apple TV 4K connected to a Dolby Atmos capable home theater speaker system, sound bar, television, or HomePod speakers (single speaker or stereo pair connected to an Apple TV 4K)," Mathur added.

This may not be the only integration for Dolby as it plans to provide an enhanced music streaming experience to users and meet the increased demand for high-quality audio experience.

"We are committed to provide immersive experience to consumers which is why we work with the entire ecosystem spanning creation, delivery, and playback," Mathur said.

He added that the past 12 months have seen an increase in content consumption of all forms which has extended to music streaming as well. Mathur said that the Indian consumers are now prioritizing and seeking premium audio in streaming music experiences especially on their smartphones.

"They are also investing in upgrading their devices. From a need gap perspective especially for streaming music, music fans crave a deeper connection with their music and artists. This is where Dolby Atmos Music aims to fill the gap and fulfil consumer's aspirations by providing an experience with songs that can now be heard and felt all around, unlocking new levels of emotion, and drawing the fan closer to the artists," he concluded.