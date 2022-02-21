Donald Trump has launched his own social media app, he is calling Truth Social

Former US President Donald Trump has launched his first-ever app, called Truth Social. The name itself explains that this is a social media app, which one can download from Apple's App Store. The launch of this app marks his return to the social media world as he was banned from several platforms like Facebook and Twitter in January 2021.

The launch of this social media app was first announced in October 2021, and it is now finally available for download. However, it is not yet available for Android users. The iOS users that have installed the app on their phones have reported some issues. Some were not able to register for an account and users are added to a waitlist with a message, which says "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on the waitlist."

What is Truth Social app? What are the key features? Data collection?

The description of Truth Social on App Store says that this is a social media platform that is free from political discrimination. Anyone can sign up and share their opinion on a photo, news story, or a video link.

You will be able to see how many followers you have and who all you are following. The app will also show you the history of your posts and likes. These are visible in the profile section, as per the description on the App Store. On this platform, you will get "the latest thoughts and activities from the people, organizations, and new outlets that interest you." On your feed, you will see the posts from those who you follow.

You will be able to search for other personalities or regular users and follow them. The app even supports the Notification feature, so you will get notified when there is an update or someone has interacted with your post. You will also be able to personally send messages to anyone on this platform. There is also a feature to retweet, comment or like a post, as per the screenshots shared on the App Store. It supports Dark mode as well as Hashtags. All this sounds pretty similar to Twitter.

The App Privacy section on Apple's App Store shows that this social media app collects Contact info, User content and Browsing history in terms of data collection. The app is available for those devices that are running iOS 13 or later. This is a free-to-use app.