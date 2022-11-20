Donald Trump is back on Twitter after Elon Musk removes ban put by Jack Dorsey

Just a few days ago, Twitter boss Elon Musk asked users if former US President Donald Trump should be unbanned on Twitter. He also ran a poll asking users about the same. In the poll, nearly 15 million Twitter users voted to bring Trump back on the platform. Later, Musk confirmed through a tweet that Trump would be reinstated. Now, Donald Trump's Twitter account is back, however, the former US President hasn't tweeted anything yet.

developing story