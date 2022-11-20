scorecardresearch
Donald Trump is back on Twitter after Elon Musk removes ban put by Jack Dorsey

Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account is back, however, the former US President hasn't tweeted anything yet.

Story highlights
  • Elon Musk unbans former US President on Twitter.
  • Donald Trump's Twitter account is back after being banned for years.
  • Elon Musk recently ran a poll wherein he asked if Trump should be unbanned.

Just a few days ago, Twitter boss Elon Musk asked users if former US President Donald Trump should be unbanned on Twitter. He also ran a poll asking users about the same. In the poll, nearly 15 million Twitter users voted to bring Trump back on the platform. Later, Musk confirmed through a tweet that Trump would be reinstated. Now, Donald Trump's Twitter account is back, however, the former US President hasn't tweeted anything yet.

developing story

