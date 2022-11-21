Donald Trump praises Elon Musk, but says he is not interested in rejoining Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly not interested in rejoining Twitter, even though his old account is up and running. Trump's account was suspended early last year for allegedly instigating the Capitol Riots, where five people lost their lives, and violating the platform's terms of service. Following his ban, the former US President created his Truth Social app, which bears similarities to Twitter. Trump says he is happy using his app and won't return to the bird app yet.

As reported by Reuters, Trump at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting said that he does not "see any reason for it (to rejoin Twitter". He also added that he would stick with his platform Truth Social by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which is doing "phenomenally well". He also reportedly praised Elon Musk and announced his plans to get back to the White House in 2024.

Trump's account was restored after the company owner, Elon Musk, ran a poll on the platform last week. Over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement. After the poll, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated".

Trump still has over 87 million followers, and the move to reinstate the ex-President could benefit Twitter in terms of the user base. The company, which is struggling to retain advertisers, may hope to get new partners onboard if its daily active users increase. Many of Trump's followers may return to Twitter if he starts using his old account. Similarly, Twitter has also reinstated other banned accounts, like Ye (@kanyewest) and Comedian Kathy Griffin.

At this point, Trump is yet to publish a tweet. His last tweet was on January 8, 2021, when he announced that he would not attend Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. A day earlier, he wrote, "I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you". On January 6, 2021, over 2,000 rioters entered the US Capitol Building and vandalised the properties following then–US President Donald Trump's defeat against Biden.