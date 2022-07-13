Donald Trump says Elon Musk almost begged for subsidies, Musk says Trump needs to retire

The budding friendship between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump has taken a sour turn. Trump is now miffed with Musk for lying about voting for him in the presidential elections. Trump has also alleged that Musk used to claim that he was a big Trump fan and a Republican and that he begged for every other thing.

Musk's inclination towards Trump and his party was not hidden from the world. In fact, in one of his tweets he had revealed that he is on the far right of the political spectrum. Trump too had called Musk, "a good man", when the reports of Musk taking over Twitter surfaced on the internet. Musk had also publicly criticised Twitter executives for banning Trump from the platform. He had invited Trump to rejoin the social media site but his invitation was politely declined. However, the bonhomie ended rather too soon.

In an explosive post, Trump claimed that when he was the President of America, Musk went to the White House to seek help for many of his "subsidized projects". He even went ahead to portray all his ventures as failures. "When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it's electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocket ships to nowhere, without which subsidies he'd be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, "drop to your knees and beg," and he would have done it... "



During one of the rallies conducted last week, Trump lashed out at Musk for allegedly lying about his voting history. The former US president said that Musk once personally told him that he voted for Trump in 2016. On contrary, in some of the recent tweets and comments, Musk said that he supported Democratic candidates until recently. In one of his tweets last month, Musk also stated that he voted for a Republican candidate for the first time while supporting Mayra Flores for Congress. This triggered Trump.



During the rally in Anchorage, Alaska, Trump said Musk is another "bull—t artist". The former US President claims that the Tesla CEO is lying about never voting for a Republican candidate. Musk denied the claims. Responding to one of the tweets related to Trump's claims about Musk's voting history, The Tesla CEO said the claims are "not true".

