Donald Trump says Elon Musk voted for him, Musk calls him a liar

All is not well between the former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Until very recently, we saw the support Trump and Musk had for one another until the Tesla CEO allegedly lied about his voting history. In fact, during the initial talks about Musk taking over Twitter, Trump said that Musk is a "good man" and it was also predicted that Musk would bring Trump back to Twitter once he owns the microblogging site.

During one of the rallies conducted last week, Trump lashed out at Musk for allegedly lying about his voting history. The former US president said that Musk once personally told him that he voted for Trump in 2016. On contrary, in some of the recent tweets and comments, Musk said that he supported Democratic candidates until recently. In one of his tweets last month, Musk also stated that he voted for a Republican candidate for the first time while supporting Mayra Flores for Congress. This triggered Trump.

During the rally in Anchorage, Alaska, Trump said Musk is another "bull—t artist". The former US President claims that the Tesla CEO is lying about never voting for a Republican candidate. Musk denied the claims. Responding to one of the tweets related to Trump's claims about Musk's voting history, The Tesla CEO said the claims are "not true".

Trump also said that he predicted Musk's Twitter takeover would fall through. To recall, in May, Trump said Musk wouldn't buy Twitter at such a "ridiculous price". And that's exactly what is happening now. "Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me," Trump said during the same rally.

Just last week, the SpaceX CEO stated in a SEC filing that he would back out of the $44-billion deal to purchase Twitter. Stating the reason, Musk noted that Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement. The microblogging platform has reportedly hired a top law firm to sue Musk.

