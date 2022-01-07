Donald Trump set to launch his social media app on February 21

Former US President Donald Trump is all set to unveil his own social media platform which is called Truth Social on February 21. Trump was banned from all social media platforms after he was found guilty of inciting violence against the Capitol Hill building. After being away from social media, Trump will reconnect with his fans through his own social media platform. The Truth Social app is already listed on Apple App Store.

Truth Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is similar to Twitter. The app allows people to follow other people and shows the latest trends, the demo photos of the app revealed. However, instead of the tweet, the posts will be called "truth" because it is apparently a Truth social media app and nothing other than the truth shall be written on the platform. The app is available for pre-orders before going live on US President's Day. It will be available on the App Store but both Apple and Trump's management has refused to comment on the launch of the social media app. However, a source close to Trump informed Reuters that the app will be available on February 21.

Trump not only will launch a platform similar to Twitter, but he also has another platform in the pipeline which will be similar to YouTube. If that's not all, a Podcast network will also be launched by TMTG.

The Reuters report reveals that the TMTG is valued at $5.3 billion (roughly Rs. 39,430 crore), the shares of the app reportedly shot up by 20 per cent after Reuters reported the app's listing on App Store.

Trump was banned from all the social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter for encouraging his supporters to ransack the Capitol Hill building on January 6. After getting banned from social media, Donald Trump had filed a lawsuit against big tech companies. In his lawsuit, Trump has targeted Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai for removing him from the social media apps.

Trump had said that he wants the court "to order an immediate halt to social media companies" for censoring the American people. "We are demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and cancelling that you know so well," Trump said during a press conference. He further added that if they could ban a president, they could ban anybody.