Donald Trump set to return to Facebook? Here’s why he was banned and what Meta says about his return

Elon Musk, after taking over Twitter in a highly-publicised USD 44 billion deal, had reinstated former US President Donald Trump's account in November 2022. The decision by Twitter's new owner was taken after an online poll had voted in favour of the move. Donald Trump has a large number of supporters on social media and has over 87 million followers on Twitter. However, the former US President hasn't tweeted anything after January 8, 2021, when his account had been blocked.

After gaining access back to his Twitter account, Donald Trump is now requesting Facebook's parent company, Meta, to reactivate his account. The former US President is planning to contest in 2024 elections and is looking to regain his foothold on social media ahead of that.

Donald Trump's request to reactivate his Facebook account

AFP reported that Trump's lawyer, in his letter to Meta, said that the ban had 'dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse'. Further, the lawyer, Scott Gast, asked for a meeting to discuss the former US President's 'prompt reinstatement to the platform' where he previously had 34 million followers. Gast also argued that since Trump is currently considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024, the ban should be lifted.

"We also believe that a continued ban would basically constitute... a deliberate effort by a private company to silence Mr. Trump's political voice," he wrote.

What does Meta say about the reinstatement?

Meta, on the other hand, said that they will announce a decision soon according to their process that has been laid out. The company had earlier said that the ban on Trump's account would be reviewed on January 7, two years after the ban was imposed in January 2021.

"We will announce a decision in the coming weeks in line with the process we laid out," the company told AFP.

Why was Trump's account banned?

Donald Trump's account was banned in January 2021 following the violent attack on the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of Trump. The incident had led to several deaths and had also disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

According to Twitter and Facebook, Trump had encouraged the attack and violated their policies against incitement of violence and misinformation. The former US President had also criticised the election process of America and had called it 'worse than that of third world countries'.