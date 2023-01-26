Donald Trump to get unbanned from Facebook and Instagram

Former U.S President Donald Trump will soon be reinstated to Facebook and Instagram as the parent company Meta announced on Wednesday, two years after being suspended.

Trump's social media accounts were suspended after the Jan 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "We will be reinstating Mr. Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks," said a statement by Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs. He also said that the reinstatement would come with "new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."

Clegg also clarified that the former president could be suspended again for up to two years if he is found in violation of any guideline.

Why was Donald Trump banned from social media?

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned in January 2021 after the violent attack on the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of Trump on January 6. The incident led to several deaths and also disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

At the time, Meta (then known as Facebook) CEO had said, "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Trump, who has already announced his third attempt at the presidency has not made it clear that he would be coming to the platform. His Twitter was also suspended along with Facebook and Instagram. However, his Twitter account was reinstated in November last year after Elon Musk took over the social media platform and reversed the life ban of the former U.S President.

Despite being reinstated, Trump has not officially made a comeback on Twitter and his last tweet is from 2021 before the suspension.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

After being suspended from major social media accounts, Trump started his own social media platform, named 'Truth Social' According to Reuters, Trump had claimed that Truth Social’s engagement is far better than that of Twitter.

In India, another life-suspended account that has come back on Twitter is the account of Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut after almost two years.